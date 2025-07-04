KBC Group NV Acquires Shares of 78,409 Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 78,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATHM. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Autohome by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 18.1% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 11,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 2,671.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Autohome by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $26.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.00. Autohome Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.89 and a fifty-two week high of $34.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.02.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

