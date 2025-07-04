KBC Group NV Buys 16,387 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 391.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,387 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 103.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $83.87 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.72 and a fifty-two week high of $96.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.08. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 18.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Industries

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 3,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $244,359.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 93,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,331,865.98. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 16,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $1,210,841.18. Following the sale, the director directly owned 39,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,117.90. This trade represents a 29.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,613 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,600. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

