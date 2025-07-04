KBC Group NV Decreases Stake in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,663 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,234,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,194,000 after purchasing an additional 356,317 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $93,951,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $61,968,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,133,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,381,000 after purchasing an additional 144,616 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,654,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 2,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $40,209.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 176,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,673.14. This represents a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 4,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $91,855.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 131,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,636.12. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,501 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,191. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.97.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $24.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -484.70 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $29.83.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $326.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.27 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Articles

