KBC Group NV Grows Holdings in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,443,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,514,950,000 after acquiring an additional 21,870 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Pool by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,042,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $355,435,000 after purchasing an additional 224,674 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 977,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,519 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Pool by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 763,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,416,000 after purchasing an additional 44,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of Pool by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 636,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,840,000 after buying an additional 129,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $301.55 on Friday. Pool Corporation has a 52-week low of $282.22 and a 52-week high of $395.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $300.45 and a 200-day moving average of $322.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Pool had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 46.90%.

Pool declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Pool from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $300.00 price objective on Pool in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens lowered their price target on Pool from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $344.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.00.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

