KBC Group NV Grows Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 111.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,037 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,933 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 42,332 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 87,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 348,130 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 103,857 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,013 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 18,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBA. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ WBA opened at $11.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.87. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.66% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $38.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Stefano Pessina bought 832,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $9,163,160.58. Following the purchase, the chairman directly owned 145,621,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,288,079.79. The trade was a 0.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

