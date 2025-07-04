KBC Group NV Grows Stock Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.19% of Shutterstock worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 557,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,866 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 48,382 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at $633,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock Stock Performance

NYSE:SSTK opened at $19.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.94 million, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.15. Shutterstock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $242.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.44 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SSTK. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Shutterstock to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Shutterstock

About Shutterstock

(Free Report)

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.