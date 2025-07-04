KBC Group NV Grows Stock Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 22.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,476 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth $5,408,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 1,147.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 26,549 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 43.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 561.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 675,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,592,000 after buying an additional 573,439 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $2,949,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,900,127.98. This represents a 43.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $13,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 66,903,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,663,800. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 667,000 shares of company stock worth $29,949,340 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SMCI shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Northland Securities set a $59.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.06.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $48.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $96.33.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

