KBC Group NV Grows Stock Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the first quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 513.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average is $20.14. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 0.77. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $29.29.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.95% and a negative net margin of 49.36%. The business had revenue of $229.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.39 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 23,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $430,379.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,007,026 shares in the company, valued at $18,428,575.80. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 11,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $202,853.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 596,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,900,948.96. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 197,347 shares of company stock worth $3,464,807. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

