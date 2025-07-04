KBC Group NV Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 28.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Evergy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Evergy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Evergy by 5,983.3% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EVRG. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 target price on shares of Evergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Evergy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.19.

EVRG stock opened at $70.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.93. Evergy Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.32 and a 12-month high of $70.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.26%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

