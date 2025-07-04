KBC Group NV Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,068,000. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,535,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,579,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,877,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,345 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,160,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CELH shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.18.

Celsius Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of CELH stock opened at $46.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 145.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.68. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $60.70.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $329.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.09 million. Celsius had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 42.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 130,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $5,886,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,038,577 shares in the company, valued at $46,735,965. This represents a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $14,181,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 18,017,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,699,987.90. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 562,974 shares of company stock valued at $25,758,418. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

