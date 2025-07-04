KBC Group NV Has $1.63 Million Position in Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 585.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

In other Flutter Entertainment news, Director John A. Bryant sold 418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total value of $102,706.78. Following the sale, the director owned 5,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,448.76. The trade was a 6.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christine M. Mccarthy sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.12, for a total value of $64,447.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 559 shares in the company, valued at $136,463.08. This trade represents a 32.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,770 shares of company stock worth $1,894,934.

Shares of FLUT stock opened at $277.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 95.85. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a twelve month low of $175.59 and a twelve month high of $299.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.46.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.30). Flutter Entertainment had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flutter Entertainment PLC will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citizens Jmp dropped their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $328.00 to $317.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $323.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $301.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.10.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

