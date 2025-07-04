KBC Group NV Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 86.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,489 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,733,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $591,523,000 after buying an additional 1,167,105 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Textron by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,483,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $572,465,000 after buying an additional 333,127 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,595,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,619,000 after buying an additional 164,964 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Textron by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,859,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $142,249,000 after buying an additional 302,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Textron by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,803,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $137,971,000 after buying an additional 155,384 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXT. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Textron from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Textron from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.08.

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of TXT opened at $82.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.92. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.70 and a 12 month high of $94.57.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.81%.

Textron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.