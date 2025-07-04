KBC Group NV Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Bruker by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Bruker by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bruker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Bruker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRKR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Bruker from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.89.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien bought 2,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.36 per share, with a total value of $100,042.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,462,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,408,879.56. The trade was a 0.01% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $42.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.88 and its 200-day moving average is $46.14. Bruker Corporation has a 52-week low of $34.10 and a 52-week high of $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.58, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Bruker had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $801.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bruker Corporation will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

