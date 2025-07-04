KBC Group NV Has $2.06 Million Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Entegris by 125.7% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Entegris Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $86.62 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $147.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.02.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Entegris had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $773.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

