KBC Group NV Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Praxis Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 96,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,356,000 after buying an additional 10,010 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

DPZ opened at $456.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $470.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $457.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a twelve month low of $396.06 and a twelve month high of $509.09.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.84% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $1.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DPZ. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $420.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.