KBC Group NV Has $2.85 Million Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 90.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,612 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,650,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,177,000 after buying an additional 44,703 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 207.6% during the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 4,693,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,871,000 after buying an additional 3,168,210 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,107,000 after buying an additional 108,293 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,208,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,447,000 after buying an additional 777,105 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,733,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,946,000 after buying an additional 445,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on LYV. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna set a $165.00 price objective on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Hopmans sold 34,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total value of $5,130,003.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 189,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,922,025.28. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

LYV stock opened at $149.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.21 and a 200-day moving average of $136.94. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.33 and a 12-month high of $157.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.29). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 125.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.