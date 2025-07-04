KBC Group NV Has $2.87 Million Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WEC. Scotiabank set a $115.00 price objective on WEC Energy Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.33.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC opened at $104.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.47 and a 12 month high of $111.00.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.8975 per share. This represents a $3.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 69.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 2,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $232,244.35. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,470.22. This represents a 44.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

