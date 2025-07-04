KBC Group NV Invests $1.64 Million in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,108 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,510,000 after purchasing an additional 32,961 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $814,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,770 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 859.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE:AEM opened at $120.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.89. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $68.78 and a 52-week high of $126.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

