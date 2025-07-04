KBC Group NV Lowers Position in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,744 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 42,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $2,325,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 153,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:IPG opened at $25.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $33.05. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.02.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 100.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.72.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

