KBC Group NV Lowers Stock Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,291 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,664,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,002 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,778,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,767,000 after acquiring an additional 350,809 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,081,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,853,000 after acquiring an additional 556,761 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,709,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,594,000 after acquiring an additional 530,771 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,109,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,209,000 after acquiring an additional 15,211 shares during the period. 42.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amkor Technology Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $22.00 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $44.86. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.95.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a $0.0827 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 25.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMKR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. B. Riley cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

