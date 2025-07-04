KBC Group NV Lowers Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 29.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,005 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 target price (down previously from $129.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.66.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:DECK opened at $105.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.06. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 52 week low of $93.72 and a 52 week high of $223.98. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.43. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $32,724.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,083.48. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis bought 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.76 per share, for a total transaction of $200,312.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,198.40. The trade was a 15.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

