KBC Group NV Purchases 6,840 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 351.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,840 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 395.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In related news, EVP Joseph Ketter sold 39,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $5,005,739.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,363.64. This trade represents a 74.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SITE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.70.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Up 0.6%

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $129.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.33 and a 200-day moving average of $125.96. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $101.25 and a one year high of $160.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.11). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $939.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

