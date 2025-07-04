KBC Group NV Raises Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 55.9% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 5,233.3% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PSTG opened at $56.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 153.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.06. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.51 and a twelve month high of $73.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.64.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $778.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

PSTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Pure Storage from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.95.

In other news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $5,201,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 801,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,709,887.59. This trade represents a 11.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 6,977 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $285,429.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 90,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,691,022.93. The trade was a 7.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,083 shares of company stock worth $6,460,576 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

