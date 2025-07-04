KBC Group NV Reduces Holdings in Westlake Corp. (NYSE:WLK)

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in Westlake Corp. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Westlake were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WLK. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 1,668.2% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Westlake by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Westlake by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in Westlake by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. 28.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Westlake from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Westlake in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Westlake from $110.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Westlake from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Westlake from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.85.

Westlake Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE:WLK opened at $81.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.20. Westlake Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $68.55 and a fifty-two week high of $153.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($1.01). Westlake had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Westlake Corp. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.47%.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

