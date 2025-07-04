KBC Group NV Reduces Position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,731 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 3,671 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Canadian Solar by 184.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,166 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,319 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 12,458 shares in the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CSIQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $12.46 on Friday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average is $10.22. The company has a market capitalization of $834.11 million, a PE ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 1.38.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The solar energy provider reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.43. Canadian Solar had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Canadian Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

