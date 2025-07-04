KBC Group NV Reduces Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,327,000 after purchasing an additional 22,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of JBHT opened at $151.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.37 and its 200 day moving average is $152.84. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.79 and a 12-month high of $200.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 4.65%. Research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, COO Nicholas Hobbs bought 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $130.75 per share, with a total value of $199,916.75. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 91,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,995.25. This trade represents a 1.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on JBHT shares. Stephens dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.43.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

