KBC Group NV Reduces Position in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPL. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 241,048.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 361,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,278,000 after acquiring an additional 361,572 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,350,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,599,426,000 after buying an additional 260,278 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 203.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 299,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,321,000 after buying an additional 200,841 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,023,000 after buying an additional 159,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 943.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,883,000 after buying an additional 109,455 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,075.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83 and a beta of 1.08. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $736.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1,769.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,206.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,264.00.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $195.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.00 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 63.24% and a return on equity of 40.04%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.02%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

