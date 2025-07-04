KBC Group NV Sells 11,829 Shares of PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL)

KBC Group NV lessened its position in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,829 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on PPL shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup raised shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

PPL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $33.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.56 and a 200-day moving average of $34.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. PPL Corporation has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $36.70.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. PPL had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPL Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 80.74%.

Insider Activity at PPL

In other news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $61,809.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,065.30. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.