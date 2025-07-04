KBC Group NV Sells 12,693 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 54.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,693 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.02, for a total value of $160,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,934.18. This trade represents a 15.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 551 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total value of $179,796.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,726.41. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,388 shares of company stock worth $2,307,487. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of ROK opened at $346.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $348.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $306.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 65.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROK. TD Cowen raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays raised Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $283.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $345.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.37.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

