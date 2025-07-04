KBC Group NV Sells 1,577 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,668 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Watsco by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Watsco by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Watsco by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Watsco by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Watsco by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:WSO opened at $457.32 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $418.31 and a twelve month high of $571.42. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $452.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $478.11.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.36). Watsco had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 92.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WSO. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Watsco from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $505.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.17.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

