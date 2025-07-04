KBC Group NV Sells 167 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $520,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 13,751 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, RD Lewis Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $101.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.49 and a 52 week high of $108.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.45 and a 200-day moving average of $78.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a positive return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $92,478.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,055.70. This trade represents a 22.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Richard L. Mcneely sold 21,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $1,989,480.12. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 50,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,645.78. This trade represents a 29.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,439 shares of company stock valued at $2,099,028. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLTR. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.37.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DLTR

Dollar Tree Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.