KBC Group NV Sells 200,000 Shares of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS)

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 87.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Exact Sciences by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 268,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after purchasing an additional 12,758 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 59,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 298.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 148,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 111,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 3,207 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $170,612.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 72,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,870,778.80. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $52.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59, a PEG ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.95. Exact Sciences Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $39.97 and a fifty-two week high of $72.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.58 and a 200 day moving average of $51.28.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.16. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $706.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Corporation will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

