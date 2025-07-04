KBC Group NV Sells 22,535 Shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE)

KBC Group NV lessened its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 41.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,535 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 143.6% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FE opened at $39.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.39. FirstEnergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.42.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FirstEnergy news, CFO Jon Taylor K. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $516,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 99,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,514.57. The trade was a 10.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Lisowski sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $503,640.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680.51. The trade was a 98.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $44.00 price target on shares of FirstEnergy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

