KBC Group NV Sells 32,373 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 79.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,373 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BURL. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

In other Burlington Stores news, COO Travis Marquette sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.63, for a total transaction of $45,149.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 22,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,746.54. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.64, for a total transaction of $99,388.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 65,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,483,118.56. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,060 shares of company stock valued at $253,164 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $247.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.28. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.92 and a 52 week high of $298.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 44.03%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BURL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $297.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $344.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $254.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.43.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

