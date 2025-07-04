KBC Group NV Sells 36,000 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APTV. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 24,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Stock Performance

APTV opened at $72.42 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $80.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.14. Aptiv had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aptiv to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APTV

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.