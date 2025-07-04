KBC Group NV Sells 43,810 Shares of Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD)

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 78.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,810 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHRD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 238.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 195.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 3,091 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total value of $290,863.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,165.70. This trade represents a 12.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHRD. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chord Energy from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Chord Energy from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Chord Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Chord Energy from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Chord Energy from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.69.

Chord Energy Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $104.36 on Friday. Chord Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $79.83 and a 12-month high of $181.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.44. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chord Energy Corporation will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Further Reading

