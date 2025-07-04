KBC Group NV Sells 7,332 Shares of Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,332 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Carlyle Group were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Carlyle Group by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,351,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,131 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Carlyle Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 13,249,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,465 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $83,784,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Carlyle Group by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,455,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,827 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $44,532,000. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carlyle Group stock opened at $55.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.50. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.86.

Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. Carlyle Group had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $973.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. TD Cowen raised shares of Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Carlyle Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

