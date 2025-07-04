KBC Group NV Sells 7,366 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,366 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Stock Performance

RHI opened at $42.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.00. Robert Half Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.61 and a 52-week high of $78.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.27 and its 200-day moving average is $54.45.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RHI shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Robert Half from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Robert Half from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Robert Half from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

