KBC Group NV Sells 8,084 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,084 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. South Plains Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 290.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

WY opened at $26.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Weyerhaeuser Company has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 52.81, a P/E/G ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.16 and its 200 day moving average is $27.86.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 168.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

