KBC Group NV Sells 82,081 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82,081 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 20,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on DOC shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.27.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $0.1017 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 305.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John T. Thomas acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $74,928.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 813,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,514,017.44. This trade represents a 0.52% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $47,822.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 204,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,220.07. This represents a 1.36% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 29,764 shares of company stock valued at $521,909. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

