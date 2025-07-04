KBC Group NV Sells 9,449 Shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX)

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 53.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,449 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in IDEX by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,096,000 after purchasing an additional 73,540 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its position in IDEX by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 480,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,500,000 after purchasing an additional 52,259 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in IDEX by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in IDEX by 0.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in IDEX by 14.3% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 34,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IEX. Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 price objective on IDEX in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on IDEX from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho set a $185.00 target price on IDEX in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on IDEX from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on IDEX from $264.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.50.

NYSE:IEX opened at $181.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.79. IDEX Corporation has a 52-week low of $153.36 and a 52-week high of $238.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.52 and its 200 day moving average is $189.64.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 45.01%.

In other IDEX news, CFO Akhil Mahendra sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.89, for a total value of $45,222.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,035 shares in the company, valued at $910,781.15. This represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

