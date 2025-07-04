KBC Group NV Trims Stake in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,435 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 382.5% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $61.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $66.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.56.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. Barclays cut shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.95.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

