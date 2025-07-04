KBC Group NV Trims Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Teradyne from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.33.

Teradyne Price Performance

Teradyne stock opened at $92.87 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.77 and a 12-month high of $163.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.23.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $685.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.56%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

