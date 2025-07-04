KBC Group NV Trims Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS)

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 72.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,257 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,549,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,507,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,253,000 after buying an additional 38,713 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Webster Financial by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Webster Financial by 13.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Webster Financial by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 15,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, Director Lauren States sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $111,760.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,696. This trade represents a 13.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 1,200 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $59,964.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 20,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,240.49. The trade was a 5.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $934,210. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on WBS. Truist Financial began coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Webster Financial Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE:WBS opened at $58.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.02 and a 200 day moving average of $52.94. Webster Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $704.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $700.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Further Reading

