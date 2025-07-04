Keyera (TSE:KEY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.66 and traded as high as C$43.71. Keyera shares last traded at C$42.75, with a volume of 1,333,430 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on KEY. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Keyera from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$51.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$46.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Keyera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keyera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.27.

The stock has a market cap of C$9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.59, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Keyera’s payout ratio is currently 107.20%.

Keyera is a midstream energy business that operates primarily out of Alberta, Canada. Its primary lines of business consist of the gathering and processing of natural gas in western Canada, the storage, transportation, and liquids blending for NGLS and crude oil, and the marketing of NGLs, iso-octane, and crude oil.

