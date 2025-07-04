Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 263.63 ($3.60) and traded as high as GBX 292.20 ($3.99). Kingfisher shares last traded at GBX 291.25 ($3.98), with a volume of 8,536,553 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Kingfisher to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 275 ($3.75) to GBX 280 ($3.82) in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of £5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 288.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 263.63.

In related news, insider Bill Lennie acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 277 ($3.78) per share, for a total transaction of £138,500 ($189,078.50). Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Kingfisher plc is an international home improvement company with over 1,900 stores, supported by a team of c. 76,000 colleagues. We operate in seven countries across Europe under retail banners including B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint and Koçtaş. We offer home improvement products and services to consumers and trade professionals who shop in our stores and via our e-commerce channels.

