Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its position in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.3% in the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 11,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of LSCC opened at $52.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.52. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $70.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $120.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.09 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LSCC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Williams Trading set a $60.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LSCC

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 700 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $36,421.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,084 shares in the company, valued at $420,610.52. This trade represents a 7.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,790 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $101,242.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 87,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,715.36. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.