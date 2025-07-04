Lesa Sroufe & Co Invests $228,000 in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. HSBC lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 51,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.62, for a total transaction of $8,000,038.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,576,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,790,745.58. This trade represents a 3.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,044,919 shares of company stock valued at $584,414,209 over the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.3%

NVDA stock opened at $159.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.64. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $160.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

