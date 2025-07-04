Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Position Increased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,131 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LEVI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 560.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,883,995 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $32,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,523 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,079.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,432,127 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $24,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,748 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,312,150 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $22,700,000 after purchasing an additional 815,950 shares during the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,869,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,916,568 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $33,157,000 after acquiring an additional 669,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.04. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $21.95.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 24th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 58.43%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEVI. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

