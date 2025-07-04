LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.66 and traded as high as $3.10. LightPath Technologies shares last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 50,820 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LightPath Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.88.

The company has a market cap of $136.68 million, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.18% and a negative return on equity of 41.68%. The company had revenue of $9.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that LightPath Technologies, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTH. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $733,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $338,000. Wealth Effects LLC grew its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 176.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 128,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 4.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,294,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 58,194 shares in the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

